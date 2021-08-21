BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tula June Malcolm, 82, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Stonerise Clarksburg following an extended illness.Tula was born in Barbour County on February 15, 1939 a daughter of the late Chester and Zita Crouse Bumgardner.She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Arthur Lee Malcolm Sr., whom she married on October 20, 1962.Also surviving are one son, Arthur Lee Malcolm II and wife Joy of Hagerstown, MD; one daughter, Carrie Jane Hanscom and husband Thomas of Eldersburg, MD; five grandchildren, Kyle Malcolm and wife Ashley, Ashley Joy Malcolm, Chad Malcolm, Sarah Jane Hanscom, and Tyler Hanscom; three great-grandchildren, Ella Jean Malcolm, Gabriel Malcolm, and Laela Mae Tula Malcolm; one brother, Russell Carl Bumgardner and wife Sandy of Peel Tree, WV; one brother-in-law, William Betler of Nutter Fort; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Tula was preceded in death by two sisters, Janeen Bumgardner and Rebecca Betler.Tula was a graduate of Buckhannon Upshur High School and went on to get her associates degree from West Virginia Business College. She worked in the business office at the United Hospital Center for over 40 years.Tula was a member of the East Clarksburg Baptist Church. She was a 4-H leader for many years, having started the Broadway 4-H Club, and was a member of the 4-H All Stars. In addition, Tula was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star Queen Esther Chapter 11, volunteered at the VA Hospital, was the past president of the Business Professional Women’s Club in Phillipi, and a booster for the band and athletics at Roosevelt Wilson High School and Washington Irving High School.Tula was an avid seamstress. She made clothing and gowns for her daughter during her school years, and cheerleading skirts for Roosevelt Wilson High School.Family and friends may call to the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, where an Eastern Star service will at 7:00pm. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 28, at 11:00 am with Pastor Paul Boyles officiating. Internment will be held at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

