Webster County football aims to turn around last year’s 1-9 record

Highlanders look to make their community proud
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
UPPERGLADE, W.Va (WDTV) - Webster County football is still looking pretty young this year, and gaining some wins early on could be pivotal for this season’s success.

The Highlanders only graduated five seniors, but this year’s seniors class holds of mixture of experience, some who have played all their life, and some, their first year.

WCHS will return last year’s starting quarterback Payton McCourt, who looks to lead the team in improving on their 1-9 record last year.

Webster County will aim to show the community what they are made of this year as they take on Richwood at home next Friday.

