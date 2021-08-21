West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival holds annual Bocce Ball tournament

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival held their annual Bocce Ball tournament in Shinnston.

Teams signed up to play and support the festival. Organizers said they planned to kick off the festival on September 3 at Jackson Square in Clarksburg.

Marissa Bailey, Regina Maria XLIII said there were all different levels of competitors this year.

“Some people come out every week to play. Some people come out once a year, but everyone is gathering for the tournament for the Italian Heritage Festival,” she added.

Bailey said she was looking forward to getting together for the festival in person, as last year’s was held virtually due to COVID-19.

