WVU Basketball players hang out with local community

Mountaineers “chilled out” at Poky Dot for some ice cream and quality time with fans
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU basketball players were out and about in the community Friday evening at Poky Dot in Fairmont.

Mountaineers like Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman and Gabe Osabuohien got photos, signed autographs and talked with fans. It was a great opportunity for the community to get to know the players off the court.

The team has been doing a few community events lately, a couple players participated in a barbeque last week at The Shack in Morgantown.

