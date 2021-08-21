Younger players writing the story for Trinity Christian

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Everyone is a part of the battle this season for Trinity Christian, but some of the younger guys are really showing what they’re made of heading into 2021.

Sophomore quarterback Jaylon Hill and juniors Kyle Knight (kicker) and Levi Teets (wide receiver/running back/safety) are coming into their own on the team.

Both Knight and Teets have received preseason honors.

The Warriors kick off the 2021 season on Sept. 3 against Bridgeport (Ohio) at home.

