Advertisement

Younger players writing the story for Trinity Christian

Sophomores, juniors stepping up for the Warriors
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Everyone is a part of the battle this season for Trinity Christian, but some of the younger guys are really showing what they’re made of heading into 2021.

Sophomore quarterback Jaylon Hill and juniors Kyle Knight (kicker) and Levi Teets (wide receiver/running back/safety) are coming into their own on the team.

Both Knight and Teets have received preseason honors.

The Warriors kick off the 2021 season on Sept. 3 against Bridgeport (Ohio) at home.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a new round of the West Virginia Vaccination...
Cars, ATV’s, free gas for 10 years among prizes in “Do it for Babydog” round 2
Clarksburg PD
The Clarksburg Police Department is warning people about a possible scam
Third new car dealership in Bridgeport
Third new car dealership slated to arrive in Bridgeport
flag at half staff generic
Gov. Justice orders all flags to be flown at half-staff tomorrow
Wayne Nathaniel Umble
Blind missing man’s family speaks out after his disappearance

Latest News

Valley Wetzel football
Lumberjacks using a new scheme in 2021
POKY WVU PLAYERS
WVU Basketball players hang out with local community
Webster County football
Webster County football aims to turn around last year’s 1-9 record
WVU football
Stronger focus on tight ends paying off for Mountaineers