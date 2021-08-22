Barbour County schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreak in transportation dept.; Lincoln High School puts immediate pause on band activities

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - Schools in our region are beginning to feel the effects of the COVID-19 surge after many counties began classes last week.

Barbour County Schools announced Saturday evening that they had an outbreak in their transportation department that will impact nearly half of their bus runs this coming week.

Part of the release states:

We are going to ask those parents, who are able to do so, to take their children to school that are on the routes that are being canceled or to make arrangements with other family or friends that can take their children to school if possible. For those unable to arrange for alternate transportation, the absences of their children will be excused. The children on the buses do not need to quarantine due to the fact that drivers and students were masked and they were not within 3 feet for 15 minutes or more.

Lincoln High School also having to make an announcement, stating that there is an immediate pause on band activities until next Friday as directed by the Harrison County Health Department. Nothing further was mentioned.

