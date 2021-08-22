Deuce McBride is back in town
Former WVU/Current New York Knick basketball player spends time with fans
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU basketball player was back in West Virginia this morning at the LaBelle Theatre in South Charleston to sign autographs, meet with fans, and take some photos.
McBride had a decent summer for New York, averaging just over 15 points per game, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in six games.
The New York Knick was not a guaranteed lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but it seems to be paying off for McBride.
