Advertisement

Deuce McBride is back in town

Former WVU/Current New York Knick basketball player spends time with fans
deuce mcbride autograph section
deuce mcbride autograph section(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU basketball player was back in West Virginia this morning at the LaBelle Theatre in South Charleston to sign autographs, meet with fans, and take some photos.

McBride had a decent summer for New York, averaging just over 15 points per game, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in six games.

The New York Knick was not a guaranteed lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but it seems to be paying off for McBride.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a new round of the West Virginia Vaccination...
Cars, ATV’s, free gas for 10 years among prizes in “Do it for Babydog” round 2
Clarksburg PD
The Clarksburg Police Department is warning people about a possible scam
flag at half staff generic
Gov. Justice orders all flags to be flown at half-staff tomorrow
The accident happening Saturday around 7 p.m. in Pownal, Vt.
One man being life flighted after motorcycle accident this afternoon
Third new car dealership in Bridgeport
Third new car dealership slated to arrive in Bridgeport

Latest News

Trinity Christian football
Younger players writing the story for Trinity Christian
Valley Wetzel football
Lumberjacks using a new scheme in 2021
POKY WVU PLAYERS
WVU Basketball players hang out with local community
Webster County football
Webster County football aims to turn around last year’s 1-9 record