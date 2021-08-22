Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | August 22, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon was nice, with highs in the mid-80s, mostly sunny skies, and only a few isolated showers in some areas. The nice weather comes from a high-pressure system bringing stable conditions to WV. Some of the clouds were from a tropical system to the east. Tonight, skies will be partly to mostly clear, with no chance of rain. Barring patchy fog in some valleys, we’ll stay dry. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, it will be a nice summer night. Tomorrow afternoon will be hot, as temperatures rise into the upper-80s, with heat indices in the low-90s. Skies will be partly sunny, and barring a few isolated showers in the mountains, we’ll stay dry. Tuesday will also be a hot day, with highs in the upper-80s and breaking 90 in some areas. It will also feel more like the mid-90s in some areas. Skies will be mostly sunny, and we don’t expect any rain for the day. Overall, tomorrow and Tuesday will be hot but nice, so go enjoy the nice weather. Just make sure to stay hydrated and finish most activities in the morning. Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the low-90s. After Wednesday, a frontal boundary tries to move down into WV, although high pressure keeps it north of us. As a result, we see more isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. So we will see more opportunities for rain through the latter half of the week, although most areas won’t see much rain. Barring that, skies will be partly sunny, with highs in the upper-80s. In short, the last full week of August starts out hot and sunny, before we see clouds and rain chances later in the week.

Tonight: It’s another calm summer night, with partly to mostly clear skies. We might see patchy fog in some areas again, but barring that, it won’t be too bad of a night. Temperatures will be in the warm mid-60s. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be above-average by a few degrees, with highs in the upper-80s and heat indices in the low-90s, so the hot summer weather starts coming back. Skies will be partly sunny, so we will see sunshine at times. Barring an isolated mountain shower in the afternoon, we’ll stay dry. Overall, a good way to start the workweek. Just make sure to stay hydrated. High: 89.

Tuesday: Temperatures will be higher still, with highs in the upper-80s and breaking 90 in some areas. Heat indices will be in the mid-to-upper-90s, so the hot weather is back. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and we stay dry. In short, Tuesday will be a hot but nice afternoon. Again, just be careful with the heat. High: 91.

Wednesday: Likely the hottest day of the week, with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s, and heat indices in the upper-90s in some spots. Skies will be partly sunny, with a chance for isolated showers in the afternoon. Barring that, we stay dry. High: 93.

