BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Linda Kay Boreman, 74, of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Grafton City Hospital, following an extended illness.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 9, 1947, a daughter of the late Hollie and Juanita Kyle Rollyson.Linda was preceded in death by her husband, William I. Boreman on June 29, 2019.Surviving are her sons, Thomas Guadagno and wife Jessica of Erie, PA, and Jeff Boreman of Largo, FL; and her daughter Melissa Saliga and husband David of Mt. Clare. She was grandmother to eight grandchildren, Thomas Guadagno, Paige Guadagno, Abigail Guadagno, Alex Boreman, Arianna Boreman, Chelsie Boreman, Sophia Vincent, and Giuliana Vincent. Also surviving are her brother Bill Rollyson and wife Kim of Bridgeport, and sister, Karen Phillips and husband Ron of Nutter Fort, as well as several nieces and nephews.Linda was a 1965 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and a homemaker. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. where the service will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Josh Morgan presiding. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

