Marion County Schools extends mask mandate

Mask
Mask(WRDW)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County Schools has extended its mask mandate to the end of the semester.

The county says that given a review of Marion County trends in COVID-19 cases, in collaboration with the MC Health Department, MCS will extend the current mask mandate in all indoor spaces for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, to the end of the first semester.

MCS said in a release, “This mandate was originally in place through August 25 by MCS. It will be assessed regularly in collaboration with the MC Health Department, and it is our sincere hope that it can be lifted when local cases fall within acceptable levels.”

