WVU graduate heads to Mexico after winning Fullbright Scholarship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University graduate prepared for her once in a lifetime opportunity to go teach English in Mexico.

Christina White was one of two graduates from WVU selected for the Fullbright Scholarship.

A grant that awards people the opportunity to study abroad.

In college, White pursued an undergraduate degree in Biology and International Studies with a minor in Spanish.

She discovered her love for Spanish and health in high school.

White said she realized this after participating in a youth ambassador program in South America. Where she assisted a non-profit working with the underserved population.

“I want to do Medicine, Public Health, Community Development, and Spanish. Being able to communicate with people and more, than that, having lived in their community for just a short time gives you a window to what their life is like,” she added.

In Mexico, White would be a teacher’s assistant. She would teach half of a class with a tutor. In addition she would work on a supplementary project required by Fullbright.

White said she had several ideas for her health and wellness related project.

“Strength training for young girls is something I’m passionate about. Women may sometimes be put off from lifting, especially in rural societies. I want to use everyday objects, cans of beans to do some bicep tracks to music,” she explained.

However, White won’t know exactly what she’s doing until she gets to Mexico.

They don’t know if the state of the pandemic would affect the program.

White planned to leave for Mexico on August 28 or August 29.

