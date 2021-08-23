22-year-old woman charged in Clarksburg stabbing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing a man in the back with a knife during an argument.

On Aug. 19., Clarksburg Police Officers were dispatched to Bond Street for a stabbing complaint. According to the criminal complaint, the victim called 911 claiming 22-year-old Michelle Eckenrode stabbed him in the back and left the scene.

While on scene, officers recovered the knife used in the stabbing and spoke to a witness who claimed Eckenrode told them that she stabbed the man after an argument.

Police found Eckenrode on Locust Avenue and placed her under arrest. While at the station, police say Eckenrode slipped out of her handcuffs and tried to flee. She was later caught at detained. Police say she also refused to provide fingerprints and photos.

