Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | August 23rd, 2021

A warm afternoon!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A warm week lies ahead of us, as temperatures will be in the upper 80s or low 90s nearly every day. Today, we’ll see temperatures rising into the upper 80s in the afternoon, with a chance of storms rolling through between lunch and dinner. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, but it should be a mostly dry day overall. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer, with temperatures pushing 90 degrees in the afternoon, and very sunny skies.

Then, Wednesday will be a similar day, with temperatures around 90 degrees and sunny skies throughout the entire day. It’ll be dry but hot, so be sure to stay hydrated, especially if you’re working outside. By Thursday, our temperatures will fall a few degrees, and a chance for afternoon showers and storms returns, but it’ll still be a relatively sunny and cloud-free day.

The chance for afternoon storms strengthens slightly heading into Friday, with temperatures in the upper 80s, and the story remains the same for Saturday, where we will see warm temperatures and a chance for rain. Overall, it’ll be a pretty sunny week, although a few clouds could pass by early in the week and then again at the end. Enjoy summer before it’s gone!

Today: A foggy start with warm and sunny skies ahead! High: 90.

Tonight: Overnight clearing provides for a beautiful morning. Low: 67.

Tuesday: A very hot and very sunny summer day. High: 92.

Wednesday: Another calm and beautiful day with warm temperatures. High: 94.

