Carolyn Marie Thompson

Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT
Carolyn Marie Thompson, 58, of Fairmont, WV, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at home after a long fought 11 year battle with cancer. Carolyn was born August 12, 1963, in Buckhannon, WV, a daughter of the late Francis Clell DeBarr and Helen Price DeBarr Armstrong. She is survived by her companion of 37 years and love of her life, Thomas Heston, one son Thomas Lee Heston and his wife Chastity, three brothers Joseph Debarr and his wife Jean, Rick Cunningham and his wife Cindy, and Jerry Alan Cunningham. She is also survived by her two nephews Joseph Debarr, Rickey Cunningham, one niece Christina, and one aunt Karen Kelley. Carolyn enjoyed going to yard sales and also liked to play the lottery. She loved people and was always willing to help anyone that needed it, even if she was ill herself. Carolyn was a profile in courage and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held for Carolyn at Mt. Zion Cemetery on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve Carolyn’s family at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford to help offset funeral costs. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.carpenterandford.com

