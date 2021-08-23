Former FCI Hazelton employee sentenced for sexual contact with inmate

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Heather D. Obrad, a former correctional employee at Federal Corrections Institution Hazelton, was sentenced on Monday to three years of probation for having inappropriate contact with an inmate, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Obrad, of Granville, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Abusive Sexual Contact.” Obrad, 27, a secretary at FCI Hazelton, admitted to having sexual contact with an inmate at the facility from August to October 2020.

Obrad was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,500.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Office of Inspector General investigated. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.