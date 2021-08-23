Gilmer County football gearing up for a postseason run

GILMER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County football missed last year’s postseason by only one game; this year, they are aiming for that playoff run.

The team returns the most seasoned group headman Dustin Cogar has ever coached.

The Titans return four year starting quarterback and 2020 Single-A First Team All-State Quarterback Ean Hamrick.

Gilmer County opens their season at home this Friday against East Hardy.

