Gilmer County football gearing up for a postseason run

Titans are faster, stronger and more experienced than before
gilmer county football preview
gilmer county football preview(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GILMER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County football missed last year’s postseason by only one game; this year, they are aiming for that playoff run.

The team returns the most seasoned group headman Dustin Cogar has ever coached.

The Titans return four year starting quarterback and 2020 Single-A First Team All-State Quarterback Ean Hamrick.

Gilmer County opens their season at home this Friday against East Hardy.

