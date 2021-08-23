Harrison County man threatens woman with shovel, charged with domestic assault

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lumberport man has been charged with domestic assault and domestic battery after an alleged dispute with his girlfriend.

On Sunday, police say 51-year-old Michael Edward Hurst knocked his girlfriend out of a chair and took the keys to her car. He also allegedly threatened her with a shovel type object, “which put her in fear of her safety,” according to the criminal complaint.

Hurst was also arrested back in March for allegedly leading police on multiple pursuits and hitting a patrol car. He was charged with malicious assault on law-enforcement officers, fleeing while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference and destruction of property.

