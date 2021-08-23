Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 23, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!!! I hope you all had a great weekend! And the weather was definitely cooperating for any outdoor plans you might have had. Today was a foggy start to the day, but the transition to the afternoon was a classic summer one with lots of cumulus clouds and the heat beginning to creep in. Highs today around the area were reaching into the high 80′s and 90′s. But the heat index was making it feel like mid to higher 90′s for many of us. And that is going to be the trend going forward. From now through Saturday temperatures, for many of us including Clarksburg, will be 90 or above. We will be having an area of high pressure lingering over us and that will mean sunny and stagnant conditions until another system moves it out of here. With this heat, we will also be dealing with very high heat index temperatures that could well be into the low 100′s during the peak of the afternoon. Tuesday through Friday be the worst of the heat, then as we enter into the weekend, we start to see the heat subside. Stay safe out there this week and if you don’t have to stay outside for an extended period of time, don’t.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog developing: Low: 67

Tuesday: AM fog burning off to partly cloudy skies: High 91

Wednesday: Mostly sunny: High 93

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High 91

