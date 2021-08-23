Advertisement

Man and woman thrown from motorcycle during accident in Preston County

Man and woman thrown from motorcycle during accident in Preston County
Man and woman thrown from motorcycle during accident in Preston County
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman were thrown from a motorcycle during an accident on US Route 50 near Rowlesburg.

It was later determined that the motorcycle was traveling west on Route 50 when it ran off the roadway edge and struck a culvert. Both the male driver and female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

The accident is under investigation. Stick with 5 News for updates.

