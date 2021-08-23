Man and woman thrown from motorcycle during accident in Preston County

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman were thrown from a motorcycle during an accident on US Route 50 near Rowlesburg.

It was later determined that the motorcycle was traveling west on Route 50 when it ran off the roadway edge and struck a culvert. Both the male driver and female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

The accident is under investigation. Stick with 5 News for updates.

