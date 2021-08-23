Mon Health, WVU Medicine to Require COVID-19 vaccine for all staff

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health and WVU Medicine announced Monday that the COVID-19 vaccine is required for all employees.

This decision comes of the same day the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The West Virginia Hospital Association also made the announcement Monday that it supports hospitals and health systems to require COVID-19 vaccination of their employees.

The West Virginia University Health System will require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated with both doses of the two-dose series by Oct. 31, 2021.

The vaccine mandate applies to employees of all WVU Health System hospitals and clinics, including those in West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia, and also applies to staff who are working remotely at home or onsite.

