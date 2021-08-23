One person fatally injured in auto-pedestrian accident in Monongalia County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was fatally injured in a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Monongalia County.

On Sunday just after 9 pm, Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies were called to vehicle-pedestrian accident on the Mon Fayette Expressway near the mile marker 1 on ramp.

The pedestrian died of their injuries and the driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident is under investigation. Stick with 5 News for updates.

