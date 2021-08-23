Advertisement

One person fatally injured in auto-pedestrian accident in Monongalia County

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was fatally injured in a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Monongalia County.

On Sunday just after 9 pm, Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies were called to vehicle-pedestrian accident on the Mon Fayette Expressway near the mile marker 1 on ramp.

The pedestrian died of their injuries and the driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident is under investigation. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*Note: This is a generic photo
Train with almost 100 passengers derailed in Randolph County
School bus generic
Barbour County schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreak in transportation dept.; Lincoln High School puts immediate pause on band activities
Denver Bennett
Man allegedly breaks into Randolph County home, steals items, eats Vienna sausages and Jell-o
WV State Police Sergeant dies at age 52
West Virginia State Police Sergeant dies at age 52
The accident happening Saturday around 7 p.m. in Pownal, Vt.
One man being life flighted after motorcycle accident this afternoon

Latest News

Michael Edward Hurst
Harrison County man threatens woman with shovel, charged with domestic assault
Michelle Eckenrode
22-year-old woman charged in Clarksburg stabbing
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 23 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 23 2021 12 PM
Mark Andrew Yatulchik
Police: Shinnston man leads police on chase driving stolen motorcycle