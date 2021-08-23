Advertisement

Police: Shinnston man leads police on chase driving stolen motorcycle

Mark Andrew Yatulchik
Mark Andrew Yatulchik(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston man is behind bars after allegedly leading police on a chase on a stolen motorcycle.

On Aug. 19, Mark Andrew Yatulchik allegedly led Harrison County Sheriff’s Officers (HCSO) and Shinnston Police officers on a chase through Shinnston on a motorcycle. During the chase, Yatulchik tried to throw his helmet at officers, struggled to maintain control of the motorcycle and eventually crashed it into a HCSO cruiser, according to the criminal complaint.

Yatulchik reportedly continued to resist arrest and officers say they used a Police K-9 to gain control of him. While in custody, officers found two bundles of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 1.19 grams. Yatulchik allegedly told police that he was transporting the drugs to a third party.

It was later discovered that Yatulchik had a suspended license due to unpaid citations and the motorcycle was stolen from Marion County.

Yatulchik, 51, has been charged with obstructing or fleeing from an officer, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*Note: This is a generic photo
Train with almost 100 passengers derailed in Randolph County
School bus generic
Barbour County schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreak in transportation dept.; Lincoln High School puts immediate pause on band activities
Denver Bennett
Man allegedly breaks into Randolph County home, steals items, eats Vienna sausages and Jell-o
WV State Police Sergeant dies at age 52
West Virginia State Police Sergeant dies at age 52
The accident happening Saturday around 7 p.m. in Pownal, Vt.
One man being life flighted after motorcycle accident this afternoon

Latest News

WVa partnership gets $1M grant to assist rural maternal care
WVa partnership gets $1M grant to assist rural maternal care
COVID-19 W.Va. | 8 additional deaths, 2,486 new cases
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 23 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 23 2021 6 AM
Ritchie County schools update mask policy