Police: Shinnston man leads police on chase driving stolen motorcycle

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston man is behind bars after allegedly leading police on a chase on a stolen motorcycle.

On Aug. 19, Mark Andrew Yatulchik allegedly led Harrison County Sheriff’s Officers (HCSO) and Shinnston Police officers on a chase through Shinnston on a motorcycle. During the chase, Yatulchik tried to throw his helmet at officers, struggled to maintain control of the motorcycle and eventually crashed it into a HCSO cruiser, according to the criminal complaint.

Yatulchik reportedly continued to resist arrest and officers say they used a Police K-9 to gain control of him. While in custody, officers found two bundles of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 1.19 grams. Yatulchik allegedly told police that he was transporting the drugs to a third party.

It was later discovered that Yatulchik had a suspended license due to unpaid citations and the motorcycle was stolen from Marion County.

Yatulchik, 51, has been charged with obstructing or fleeing from an officer, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 bail.

