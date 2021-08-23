Preston football is building something special this year
Knights make up for their size in heart and fight
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston football has a new head coach in Mark Deep, who is looking to build something special with the team this season.
The Knights have constructed a new offense, but are sticking with a familiar defense, stacked by mostly seniors.
Preston opens their season at Hampshire on Aug. 27.
