Preston football is building something special this year

Knights make up for their size in heart and fight
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston football has a new head coach in Mark Deep, who is looking to build something special with the team this season.

The Knights have constructed a new offense, but are sticking with a familiar defense, stacked by mostly seniors.

Preston opens their season at Hampshire on Aug. 27.

