Advertisement

Ritchie County schools update mask policy

Ritchie County updates mask guidelines
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RITCHIE COUNTY , W.Va (WDTV) - Superintendent Jim Brown announced Ritchie County Schools are now temporarily adding a mask mandate after 25 staff members and 65 students have been quarantined.

The new mandate requires everyone regardless of vaccination status to wear a mask, indoors and on the bus.

Brown added only those testing positive for COVID-19 will not required to quarantine, if they are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*Note: This is a generic photo
Train with almost 100 passengers derailed in Randolph County
School bus generic
Barbour County schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreak in transportation dept.; Lincoln High School puts immediate pause on band activities
Denver Bennett
Man allegedly breaks into Randolph County home, steals items, eats Vienna sausages and Jell-o
Cancer patient with stage 4 kidney cancer.
The community holds a Benefit Ride for a Preston County man battling cancer
The accident happening Saturday around 7 p.m. in Pownal, Vt.
One man being life flighted after motorcycle accident this afternoon

Latest News

WV State Police Sergeant dies at age 52
West Virginia State Police Sergeant dies at age 52
Health Divide
Health divide
Denver Bennett
Man allegedly breaks into Randolph County home, steals items, eats Vienna sausages and Jell-o
Scholarship winner on trip that inspired her to apply.
WVU graduate heads to Mexico after winning Fulbright Scholarship