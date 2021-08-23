Ritchie County schools update mask policy
Ritchie County updates mask guidelines
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RITCHIE COUNTY , W.Va (WDTV) - Superintendent Jim Brown announced Ritchie County Schools are now temporarily adding a mask mandate after 25 staff members and 65 students have been quarantined.
The new mandate requires everyone regardless of vaccination status to wear a mask, indoors and on the bus.
Brown added only those testing positive for COVID-19 will not required to quarantine, if they are vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.