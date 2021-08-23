This week’s best of in NCWV sports (8/16-8/22)
The greatest pros, woahs and throws around the area
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Here’s this week’s greatest moments in NCWV sports.
Monday - Elkins High School broke ground on their new stadium. Phase One of adding in bleachers capacity of holding 2000+ capacity will be completed in time for Tigers football to play at the stadium during week six.
Tuesday - The Big 12 announced their game threshold policy - teams who have to withdraw due to Covid-19 or any reason will be credited with a forfeit.
Wednesday - Fairmont Senior Class of 2022 Meredith Maier announced her commitment to Marshall Women’s Basketball.
Thursday - WVU Women’s Soccer won over Buffalo 4-0 in their season opener.
Friday - Mountaineer women’s soccer player Jordan Brewster was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for the second year in a row.
Saturday - Deuce McBride was back in West Virginia hanging out with fans, signing autographs and taking photos in South Charleston.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.