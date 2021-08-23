West Virginia State Police Sergeant dies at age 52
Sergeant dies in accident
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Detachment Commander of the West Virginia State Police Sergeant John Syner passed Saturday at the age of 52.
Officials say he passed while working at his home in Fayette County on Saturday, August 21.
His family and the West Virginia State Police ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
