WVU Women’s Soccer falls to UVA 1-0

No. 12 Mountaineers struggled to gain possession against No. 4 Cavaliers
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Women’s Soccer team had a strong showing against Buffalo in their season opener on Thursday, winning it 4-nothing.

The Mountaineers looked to continue that success into this afternoon’s faceoff against University of Virginia, but with struggling to get their feet on the ball during the first half, West Virginia came out short.

One lone goal was scored by Diana Ordonez for the Cavaliers to take the win.

WVU’s Kayza Messay showed off her goalkeeping skills during the second half, she’s credited with two saves and kept the potential for WVU to make a comeback alive.

The Mountaineers will be back on the field at Bucknell on Friday at 7pm.

