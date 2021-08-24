Active shooter training held in Mill Creek ahead of the new school year

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - On Tuesday, several agencies participated in an active shooter training at George Ward Elementary School.

Sheriff Gregory Seabolt says two school resource officers will work with students across the county. The sheriff says, “Part of our grant program was written so that all schools are going to be serviced by these guys, they’re going to go in and deal with the kids on a daily basis and they’ll have a base school, each guy will have a base school every day and visit school around the county.”

Co-owner of Omega Tactical Concepts Paul Koerner says this type of school personnel training is the first in West Virginia. “To my knowledge, maybe somebody could correct me on this, has never been done before in the state of West Virginia particularly with school personnel,” said Koerner. “Now we’re doing it for teachers, educators here at this school and it allows them to experience a real-life active shooter without it being a real-life active shooter.”

Brittany Wamsley, who organized the majority of this training, says that as a teacher, you have to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. She said, “The point of this for us is so that we have the experience without the tragedy. We want to be better in every aspect as teachers and as educations and we want to be safer, and we want to do the best for our students.”

Both the sheriff and police chief tell 5 News they would like to bring this training to all Randolph County Schools.

