Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | August 24th, 2021

Another hot day!
7 Day(WDTV)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A warm week lies ahead of us, as temperatures will be in the low 90s every day. Today, we’ll see temperatures rising into the low 90s in the afternoon, with very sunny skies. Then, Wednesday will be a similar day, with temperatures around 90 degrees and sunny skies throughout the entire day. It’ll be dry but hot, so be sure to stay hydrated, especially if you’re working outside.

There is a slight chance for a couple of brief afternoon showers on Wednesday, but they will be light and very short if we do happen to catch them. By Thursday, our temperatures will fall a few degrees, and a chance for afternoon showers and storms returns, but it’ll still be a relatively sunny and cloud-free day. The chance for afternoon storms strengthens slightly heading into Friday, with temperatures in the lower 90s, and the story remains the same for Saturday, where we will see warm temperatures and a chance for rain.

Both weekend days will be fairly sunny and still very warm, but there is a slight chance for some afternoons for some afternoon sprinkles. Overall, it’ll be a pretty sunny week, although a few clouds could pass by early in the week and then again at the end. Enjoy summer before it’s gone!

Today: A foggy start with warm and sunny skies ahead! High: 92.

Tonight: Overnight clearing provides for a beautiful morning. Low: 68.

Wednesday: Another calm and beautiful day with warm temperatures and a few clouds. High: 93.

Thursday: Hot and mostly dry as we approach the end of the week. High: 91.

