Braxton County football did it once, they can do it again

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Braxton County went 6-3 on the season last year, a record that lead them to the first round of Class AA playoffs, despite being one of the lowest in the state on numbers.

Due to their smaller size, the Eagles take strength and conditioning to a whole new level.

The Eagles graduated eight seniors last year, and will look to the entire team to fill those holes.

The team will prove what they are made of starting this Friday at Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.