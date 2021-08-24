Advertisement

Braxton County football did it once, they can do it again

Eagles prepare to dominate as on of the smallest Double A teams in the state
braxton county football preview
braxton county football preview(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Braxton County went 6-3 on the season last year, a record that lead them to the first round of Class AA playoffs, despite being one of the lowest in the state on numbers.

Due to their smaller size, the Eagles take strength and conditioning to a whole new level.

The Eagles graduated eight seniors last year, and will look to the entire team to fill those holes.

The team will prove what they are made of starting this Friday at Lincoln.

