COVID-19 W.Va. | One additional death, 785 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One new COVID-related death and 785 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, according to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 42-year old male from Berkeley County.

There have been 3,304,506 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 180,804 total cases and 3,017 deaths.

As of Tuesday, 10,980 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state.

The daily positivity rate is sitting at 12.76 percent, per data from DHHR.

As for vaccinations, 61.6 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 50.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,789), Berkeley (14,057), Boone (2,337), Braxton (1,142), Brooke (2,347), Cabell (10,027), Calhoun (,436), Clay (622), Doddridge (684), Fayette (3,970), Gilmer (967), Grant (1,387), Greenbrier (3,126), Hampshire (2,076), Hancock (2,979), Hardy (1,676), Harrison (6,787), Jackson (2,463), Jefferson (5,151), Kanawha (16,953), Lewis (1,614), Lincoln (1,784), Logan (3,594), Marion (5,088), Marshall (3,940), Mason (2,343), McDowell (1,833), Mercer (5,751), Mineral (3,174), Mingo (3,032), Monongalia (9,984), Monroe (1,347), Morgan (1,392), Nicholas (2,132), Ohio (4,725), Pendleton (769), Pleasants (1,022), Pocahontas (760), Preston (3,114), Putnam (5,911), Raleigh (7,817), Randolph (3,294), Ritchie (818), Roane (766), Summers (929), Taylor (1,462), Tucker (613), Tyler (850), Upshur (2,443), Wayne (3,602), Webster (667), Wetzel (1,666), Wirt (498), Wood (8,736), Wyoming (2,358).

