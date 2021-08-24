Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | One additional death, 785 new cases

Coronavirus WV
Coronavirus WV(Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One new COVID-related death and 785 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, according to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 42-year old male from Berkeley County.

There have been 3,304,506 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 180,804 total cases and 3,017 deaths.

As of Tuesday, 10,980 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state.

The daily positivity rate is sitting at 12.76 percent, per data from DHHR.

As for vaccinations, 61.6 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 50.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,789), Berkeley (14,057), Boone (2,337), Braxton (1,142), Brooke (2,347), Cabell (10,027), Calhoun (,436), Clay (622), Doddridge (684), Fayette (3,970), Gilmer (967), Grant (1,387),  Greenbrier (3,126), Hampshire (2,076), Hancock (2,979), Hardy (1,676), Harrison (6,787), Jackson (2,463), Jefferson (5,151), Kanawha (16,953), Lewis (1,614), Lincoln (1,784), Logan (3,594), Marion (5,088), Marshall (3,940), Mason (2,343), McDowell (1,833), Mercer (5,751), Mineral (3,174), Mingo (3,032), Monongalia (9,984), Monroe (1,347), Morgan (1,392), Nicholas (2,132), Ohio (4,725), Pendleton (769), Pleasants (1,022), Pocahontas (760), Preston (3,114), Putnam (5,911), Raleigh (7,817), Randolph (3,294), Ritchie (818), Roane (766), Summers (929), Taylor (1,462), Tucker (613), Tyler (850), Upshur (2,443), Wayne (3,602), Webster (667), Wetzel (1,666), Wirt (498), Wood (8,736), Wyoming (2,358).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WV State Police Sergeant dies at age 52
West Virginia State Police Sergeant dies at age 52
One person fatally injured in auto-pedestrian accident in Monongalia County
Denver Bennett
Man allegedly breaks into Randolph County home, steals items, eats Vienna sausages and Jell-o
Man and woman thrown from motorcycle during accident in Preston County
Man and woman thrown from motorcycle during accident in Preston County
Michael Edward Hurst
Harrison County man threatens woman with shovel, charged with domestic assault

Latest News

Police respond to 3006 Elkdale Drive Monday.
Sheriff: 3 bodies found in WVa home, infant in hospital
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 24 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 24 2021 6 AM
West Virginia legislation makes taking legal action involving COVID-19 difficult
Harrison County Schools to implement 30-day mask policy
Harrison County Schools to implement 30-day mask policy