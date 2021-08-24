Dante Stills earns another preseason accolade
The defensive lineman named to the 2021 Preseason AP All-American Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Dante Stills has been racking up the honors for months going into the 2021 season.
Stills was selected to the 2021 Preseason AP All-American Team, voted to the second team defense, earlier today.
The Mountaineer led West Virginia in tackles for a loss wih 10.5 and the defensive line group with 35 tackles last season.
Stills is certain to have a breakout year, starting on Sept. 4 at Maryland.
