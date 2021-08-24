Dennis Paul Lane Sr, 89, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Davis Medical Center. Dennis was born May 30, 1932, in Nicut, a son of the late Otha Denver and Ocie Hardway Lane. On July 21, 2010, he married the former Wilma Amette Sweeney, who survives. He is preceded in death by one daughter, Bonnie Lane, siblings Glen Lane, Danny Lane, Susie Katherine Miller, and Judith Lane. Also left to cherish his memory are four children, Dennis Paul Lane Jr and wife Danielle, Lawrence Denver Lane and wife Patty, Marilyn “Minnie” Murphy and husband Marty, all of Pennsylvania, and Denise Lane Hahn and husband Dugan of Virginia, six grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren, and multiple great-great grandchildren, siblings Freda Hawkins and husband Ray of Morgantown, Johnny Lane and his wife Sue of Philippi, Bobbie Junior Lane and his wife Jean of Parkersburg, Jimmie Lane and his wife Sandy of Shinnston, and Linda Robinson of Lumberport. Dennis was a Baptist by faith and a member of the Tygart Valley Baptist Church in Beverly. He had worked at the demo company until retirement at age 74. He enjoyed to travel in his younger years, enjoyed meeting people, and liked to go camping when he was able. Dennis’ request for cremation will be honored. A memorial service is being planned. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Dennis Paul Lane Sr. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

