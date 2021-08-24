House Call: Count the Kicks Pt. 2

Welcome back to UHC’s HouseCall on WDTV. Every kick counts. Paying attention to movement helps expectant parents get to know what is normal for their baby and speak up if they notice a change. Tonight is part two of our special series on Counting the Kicks and joining us once again is Leigh Belin, Clinical Educator of Maternal Child at United Hospital Center.

1). Explain for those watching this interview why it is important to count kicks during pregnancy?

Counting kicks, jabs, pokes and rolls is a free noninvasive way to check on your baby’s well-being. It is also a great way to bond with your baby during pregnancy. Sometimes a change in movement is the earliest or only indication that baby should be checked by your provider.

2). So, what is normal when counting kicks?

Every baby is different. Keeping track of your daily kick-counting sessions will help you know what is “normal” for your baby. Healthy babies take less than two hours to get to 10 movements. Notify your provider immediately if there has been a significant change in how long it takes your baby to get to 10 movement.

3). So, if your baby moves a lot, is it still necessary to count the kicks?

Absolutely. Counting baby movements every day helps you establish how long it typically takes your baby to get to 10 movements. Knowing your baby’s average amount of time to move 10 times will help you notice if there are any significant changes. Alert your healthcare provider immediately if your baby’s movement pattern has changed. For more information, you can go to www.wvobgyncenter.com. To download the FREE Count the Kicks! App or download a Count the Kicks chart at www.countthekicks.org.

