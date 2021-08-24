Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 24, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!!! The word of the week is Hot!! And today was the beginning of a hot spell for much of the area. By 4 pm, temperatures for many of our southwestern counties were into the low 90′s. And a heat advisory has been issued for Gilmer and Braxton Counties till 7 pm this evening with the threat for heat indices to be into the lower 100′s. I expect that the National Weather Service will issue another round of heat advisories for tomorrow and it will be expanded for more of our counties. Temperatures tomorrow are expected to be higher which means the associated heat index will be higher as well. Of course, the worst heat index will correlate with the highest temperature of the day, and that will roughly be toward the end of the afternoon for most of us. Please be safe during this time and if you don’t have to, stay indoors for a few hours while the worst passes. We could also be looking at the chance of a few showers and possibly thunderstorms for tomorrow as well and that could be anytime in the afternoon as a weak cold front passes through our area. Thursday and Friday will be much of the same in terms of heat, but unlikely that we will see much in terms of showers. Later in the weekend, the forecast is looking for temperatures to start to tick down, thankfully.

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 68

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot: High 93

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot: High 92

Friday: Isolated storms: High 90

