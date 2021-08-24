Lincoln Girls Soccer dominates in season opener against Magnolia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lincoln girls soccer team is coming off a 2-9 season last fall, but they certainly are on the path to turning that around this year, winning their season opener today 11-0 over Magnolia.

The Cougars were up 7-0 going into the second and controlled the ball the majority of the game.

Brookyln Fazzini had a standout game, especially with her perfectly placed corner kicks, and even keeper Delaney Haller got out of the goal to get one in the goal, scoring the final point of the game.

The girls play again at home tomorrow against Liberty-Harrison.

