Advertisement

Lincoln Girls Soccer dominates in season opener against Magnolia

Cougars win it 11-nothing
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lincoln girls soccer team is coming off a 2-9 season last fall, but they certainly are on the path to turning that around this year, winning their season opener today 11-0 over Magnolia.

The Cougars were up 7-0 going into the second and controlled the ball the majority of the game.

Brookyln Fazzini had a standout game, especially with her perfectly placed corner kicks, and even keeper Delaney Haller got out of the goal to get one in the goal, scoring the final point of the game.

The girls play again at home tomorrow against Liberty-Harrison.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WV State Police Sergeant dies at age 52
West Virginia State Police Sergeant dies at age 52
One person fatally injured in auto-pedestrian accident in Monongalia County
Denver Bennett
Man allegedly breaks into Randolph County home, steals items, eats Vienna sausages and Jell-o
Man and woman thrown from motorcycle during accident in Preston County
Man and woman thrown from motorcycle during accident in Preston County
Michelle Eckenrode
22-year-old woman charged in Clarksburg stabbing

Latest News

wvu womens soccer
WVU Women’s Soccer preparing for next matchup
DANTE STILLS AP ALL AMEICAN TEAM
Dante Stills earns another preseason accolade
braxton county football preview
Braxton County football did it once, they can do it again
wvu wsoc falls to uva 1-0
WVU Women’s Soccer falls to UVA 1-0