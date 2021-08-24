Lucille Ellen Richardson Tenney, 89, a resident of Mabie, passed from this life Monday, August 23, 2021. Lucille was born Friday, December 11, 1931, in Bemis, a daughter of the late Silvanis James Richardson and Mabel Ketterman Richardson. On March 15, 1954, she married James Marshall Tenney who preceded her in death in 2002.Left to cherish her memory are nine children, Doretta Harlan, Connie and Johnny Casto, Roger and Sharon Tenney, Marsha and Glenn Taylor, Kathy and Chuck Daniels, Jeffrey and Mary Tenney, Timmy and Wanda Tenney, Marilyn and Sam Wegman, and Craig Tenney, twenty-one grandchildren, and fifty-one great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death besides her parents was one great-grandson, Elijah Cole Barrickman, four siblings, George “Speedy” Richardson, Delores “Goog” Bowen, June Bibey, and Juanita “Bunn” Price, two sons in law, James Rader and Kenneth Harlan. Lucille was a graduate of Coalton High School. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed camping when the kids were young and liked listening to Gospel music. Her favorite thing to do was to cook a huge Sunday dinner. She made sure no family, friend, or stranger went hungry. Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 11 am until 1 pm, the funeral hour. Rev. Marshall Williams will officiate, and interment will follow in Cassity Cemetery.

