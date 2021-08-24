Advertisement

Nutter Fort Intermediate School receives $3,000 from Jenkins Subaru

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five teachers at Nutter Fort Intermediate School received a $3,000 check from Jenkins Subaru Tuesday afternoon as part of the Subaru Loves Learning Campaign.

The teachers will use $600 each for school supplies and other items to enhance learning for students at Nutter Fort. Officials say that the money will be put to good use as a new school year begins.

Along with the cash prize, Jenkins Subaru also donated a car-full of school supplies.

