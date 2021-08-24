RSV cases on the rise earlier than usual, experts explain why

(WDTV) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is on the rise even though it usually isn’t seen until later in the year.

RSV is a respiratory virus that affects the nose, throat or lungs, causing cold-like symptoms. Health experts say the virus is very common, but can be serious especially with babies and younger kids.

“Babies especially under three months of age are at high risk, children who were born premature, all babies less than six months of age they may be at a higher risk of getting RSV and higher risk for hospitalization,” said Dr. Parth Bhatt.

In the past, health experts have typically seen RSV cases peak in the late fall to early spring, but Dr. Bhatt says there is a possible reason why cases are increasing this summer. He said, “I think the most common reason is that last year we were practicing social distancing, wearing masks but with vaccination, relaxations for the safety measures have been there so that could be the reason that RSV is spreading around.”

As COVID-19 cases continue to go up as well, some symptoms between RSV and COVID-19 are the same. However, Dr. Bhatt says its easy to test them. He explained, “We have the specific testing for them, and we can know for sure whether it is COVID or RSV.”

To protect your kids from RSV, keep your children away from someone who is sick, make sure surfaces in your home are cleaned with a disinfectant, and make sure that anyone who is holding your child has washed or sanitized their hands.

Dr. Bhatt says that other children who have a history of a chronic lung disease, allergies, and eczema could also be at higher risk of contracting RSV.

“If your child is breathing fast, your child’s nostrils are flaring and if your child is wheezing, their lips are turning blue, I would call your doctor immediately and seek care,” warned Dr. Bhatt.

