Sheriff: 3 bodies found in WVa home, infant in hospital

MINK SHOALS, W.Va. (AP) — A young girl and her parents were found dead at a home Monday in West Virginia, and a sheriff’s office spokesman said it’s believed to be a double murder-suicide.

The bodies of an adult male and female and the female child were recovered Monday at the home in the Mink Shoals area, near Charleston, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said at a news conference.

Sgt. Brian Humphreys later said all three died from gunshot wounds.

A girl who was about 18 months old was found alive in the home and was taken to a hospital. Humphreys said the toddler had bullet fragments inside her and was being flown in critical condition to a Cincinnati hospital for surgery.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.

Humphreys said seven 911 calls had been made involving the residence in the past year. He said the family had not been heard from for several days.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.