Tasty Tuesday: Tropics

This week, it’s just not a restaurant, it’s a destination. We went to Tropics in Morgantown!

The first thing that came to mind is that this isn’t just a restaurant, but a destination. Was that the goal?

Owner of Tropics, Maria Burchfiel: “Definitely, definitely, we wanted you to come to the restaurant and be transformed to somewhere else, tropical. You’re on vacation for a day or an afternoon.”

I don’t feel like I’m in Morgantown or even West Virginia when I come here. First of all the landscaping is absolutely beautiful. It separates you from everything else. And there are so many other places within your restaurant. It’s not just a restaurant, tell us everything else that’s here.

Maria: “We have a gorgeous deck that can accommodate up to 200 guests. And we do live entertainment that you can enjoy with your family and friends. We also have a kids arcade which we do kids birthday parties. We also have a casino for adults and then we have a bourbon bar in the center which we do more formal events such as rehearsal dinners. It’s definitely a place you can go to every day and have a completely different experience.”

How was this even thought of, this is a big venture?

Maria: “My husband and I are both from Hawaii. I was born and raised in Honolulu. We’ve done restaurants before. This is definitely something we wanted to focus on. We wanted to introduce Hawaiian cuisine and the feel of Aloha, and these values we brought from home and wanted in Morgantown and West Virginia to experience.”

“A lot of people who think of Hawaiian cuisine think of pineapples, which is far from it actually. Being that we are in the tropics and in the Pacific Ocean we have a lot of Asian influences, from Japan and Korea and different places like that. The history started when immigrants worked in the plantations days and shared their culture and food items, which became the foundation of Hawaiian cuisine. A lot of things may have rice, which is the Asian influence. Then different cultures brought different proteins and different things which made a melting pot which is now Hawaiian cuisine.”

When it comes to the food, what are we going to see today?

Maria: “Seafood is very important in the cuisines that we have but also things that you’ve never experienced before. It’s definitely a place to come if you want a cheeseburger, but if you want to venture out and try something unique and different that you won’t have anywhere else, this is definitely a place for you.”

We were looking at the band schedule as well, and your lineup is full through the whole summer and you have a great space over there.

Maria: “The summer concert series is one of our big focuses through the summer months. We have bands coming in from Pittsburgh and Baltimore. Definitely, a place you bring your kids and just enjoy the weather and enjoy the environment and enjoy your time.”

A beautiful meal has been put in front of me from Maria and her staff in the kitchen. This right here Mochiko Chicken Marinated in soy, garlic, and ginger, lightly breaded in mochiko flour and fried. And this is a twist on macaroni salad. Both really nice!

And this beautiful meal is the Grilled Shrimp Skewers with the shrimp, vegetables, pineapple, and more salad behind. Wow, that is really nice, very good!

