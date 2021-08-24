Upshur County Sheriff warns of jury duty scam
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a scam involving jury duty.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office explains that a call is made from someone posing as a Captain of the Upshur County Sheriffs Office asking for money for a fine for missing jury. This call is a scam. Do not give personal information, including payment information over the phone.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.