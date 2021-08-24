Upshur County Sheriff warns of jury duty scam

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a scam involving jury duty.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office explains that a call is made from someone posing as a Captain of the Upshur County Sheriffs Office asking for money for a fine for missing jury. This call is a scam. Do not give personal information, including payment information over the phone.

Attention!!!!! There is scam involving jury duty in which a call is made from a Captain of the Upshur County Sheriffs Office asking for money for a fine for missing jury. This is a SCAM!!!!!!! Posted by Upshur County Sheriff Office WV on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.