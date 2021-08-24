Advertisement

Vaccines are less effective against delta variant, CDC study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine dropped from 91% to 66% once the highly contagious delta variant accounted for most of the circulating coronavirus cases, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published Tuesday.

Although the vaccines are less protective against the delta variant, they still cut your risk by two-thirds.

The study is in line with others from the United States and around the world that show the delta variant causes mostly minor infections in fully vaccinated people.

The CDC results show, if you’re vaccinated, you’re less likely to get infected and far less likely to get severely ill if you do contract the virus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to 3006 Elkdale Drive Monday.
Sheriff: 3 bodies found in WVa home, infant in hospital
WV State Police Sergeant dies at age 52
West Virginia State Police Sergeant dies at age 52
One person fatally injured in auto-pedestrian accident in Monongalia County
Man and woman thrown from motorcycle during accident in Preston County
Man and woman thrown from motorcycle during accident in Preston County
Denver Bennett
Man allegedly breaks into Randolph County home, steals items, eats Vienna sausages and Jell-o

Latest News

Three antibody products are available under emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug...
Fauci urges hospitals to use more antibody treatments
Afghans find refuge on-base in America
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, Aug. 24
Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, Aug. 24
Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, Aug. 24
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
Afghans find refuge on-base in America