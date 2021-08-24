Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, Aug. 24

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
John Halterman: You’ve probably noticed that inflation is running away right now. And the cost of living is going way up. And you’re wondering, you know, what’s the impact on my retirement lifestyle? How is my income going to keep up? Well, the one thing I know, there’s only one sure-fire way and that is you’ve got to capture growth. But I get it, a lot of times we think it’s too risky. I just want to be in things that are safe. The problem is is that you’re not getting enough return. You’re getting only one or two percent. So, what I know as I work with retirees, is that we’ve got to keep up. We’ve got to get some growth, but we also, we have to focus on downside risk. That’s our big goal. We can’t get growth at the expense of blowing up your portfolio. And so, don’t worry about inflation. Leave that to us. We want to handle that for you. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

