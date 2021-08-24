Advertisement

WVU Women’s Soccer preparing for next matchup

Mountaineers improving their weaknesses following Sunday’s 1-0 loss to UVA
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Women’s Soccer team is preparing for their next game following their loss to UVA Sunday afternoon.

The Mountaineers will be focusing on eliminating dangerous opportunities for opposition, being special in the final third and hunting consistency.

They are using their tough out of conference schedule to condition themselves for conference games.

The ladies will be back on the pitch Friday at Bucknell.

