COVID-19 W.Va. | 19 additional deaths, 1,102 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nineteen new COVID-related deaths and 1,102 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, according to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old female from Fayette County, a 70-year old male from Marshall County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old female from Upshur County, an 85-year old female from Lincoln County, a 69-year old male from Marion County, a 70-year old female from Marshall County, an 89-year old male from Jackson County, an 89-year old male from Randolph County, a 56-year old female from Nicholas County, a 95-year old female from Upshur County, and a 66-year old female from Pocahontas County.

Additional deaths reported on today’s dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 77-year old male from Hardy County, a 61-year old male from Fayette County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 47-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 58-year old female from Monongalia County.

There have been 3,315,393 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 181,906 total cases and 3,036 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 11,725 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state.

The daily positivity rate is sitting at 5.09 percent, per data from DHHR.

As for vaccinations, 61.8 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 50.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,808), Berkeley (14,127), Boone (2,349), Braxton (1,148), Brooke (2,368), Cabell (10,075), Calhoun (442), Clay (632), Doddridge (688), Fayette (3,992), Gilmer (970), Grant (1,388), Greenbrier (3,150), Hampshire (2,080), Hancock (2,992), Hardy (1,693), Harrison (6,833), Jackson (2,479), Jefferson (5,168), Kanawha (17,035), Lewis (1,622), Lincoln (1,792), Logan (3,623), Marion (5,107), Marshall (3,957), Mason (2,362), McDowell (1,847), Mercer (5,779), Mineral (3,187), Mingo (3,048), Monongalia (10,020), Monroe (1,383), Morgan (1,409), Nicholas (2,151), Ohio (4,752), Pendleton (773), Pleasants (1,022), Pocahontas (766), Preston (3,137), Putnam (5,936), Raleigh (7,874), Randolph (3,334), Ritchie (825), Roane (780), Summers (940), Taylor (1,467),Tucker (617), Tyler (864), Upshur (2,459), Wayne (3,620), Webster (687), Wetzel (1,678), Wirt (504), Wood (8,781), Wyoming (2,386).

