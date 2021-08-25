Jack Edwin Chipps, II, 65, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in Huntington at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. He was born in Clarksburg on June 19, 1956, a son of the late Jack E. Chipps, and Chloe Ann Evans Chipps who survives. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 19 years, Angelika Hardy Chipps, whom he married on September 21, 2002. Also surviving are six children, John Michael Chipps, Brian Chipps and his wife Christina, Rebecca Chipps, Erica Mollohan and her husband Michael, Rachel Wright and her husband Eric and Sara O’Connell and her husband Theo, all of Clarksburg; 18 grandchildren; one brother, John Thomas Chipps and his wife Carla of Clarksburg; one sister, Susan Oliverio McGill and her husband Don of Ohio; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Cathy Chipps; and one granddaughter, Gwen Chipps. Mr. Chipps was a graduate of Washington Irving High School and West Virginia University. He was a United State Air Force Veteran where he served for 16 years and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant, after which time he had his own handyman business. Jack had the best smile. He was always upbeat and positive and brought happiness to many, never meeting a stranger. He loved the beach and was a very supportive grandfather. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm with Pastor Michael Atkinson officiating, and where full military honors will be accorded. In keeping with his wishes, Jack will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

