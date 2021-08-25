Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 25, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! It is a hot hump day out there! And I don’t know about anyone else, but each day it stays like this feels worse than the previous one. The skies were beautiful with some scattered cumulus around. But surprisingly, the National Weather Service didn’t include as many counties as I expected yesterday into today’s Heat Advisories. Braxton, Gilmer, and Ritchie counties are the only ones under the advisory today until 7 pm. Heat index values across our area this afternoon were mostly into the high 90′s We didn’t really see any triple-digit values, and thank goodness for that. But today we’re also watching a nice line of thunderstorms that are moving through Ohio and beginning to enter the western side of our state. Currently, there are no severe thunderstorm alerts in place, but that doesn’t mean that if and when they come through our area, they couldn’t unleash a lot of rain as well as produce some gusty winds. We’ll keep watching that as the night progresses. Tomorrow expect to start the day with a bit of fog, especially in areas that have rained, and expect a warm morning to start. Tomorrow will be another hot day with the added chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms around our area. Friday will be almost a repeat of Thursday. Our weekend looks a few degrees cooler.

Tonight: Slight chance of storms, isolated morning fog: Low: 69

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot: High 92

Friday: Isolated storms: High 89

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 90

