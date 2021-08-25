Mountaineer basketball legend Levi Phillips dies at age 69

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer basketball great Levi Phillips died earlier today at age 69.

Phillips is most known for scoring the first points in the WVU Coliseum during West Virginia’s 113-92 victory.

The legend also was one of only four players in school history to record a triple double in a game, and was apart of the first ever West Virginia all lack starting five when WVU opened their 1973 season against Pitt.

During his time in the gold and blue, Phillips scored 661 points in just 55 games, including 15.2 points per game during his senior season.

Phillips will always be remembered as a Mountaineer legend.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.