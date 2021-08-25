Advertisement

Parents and students protest against Monongalia County Schools mask mandate

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Parents and students stood outside the Monongalia County Board of Education meeting to protest against a mask mandate for Monongalia County Schools.

Many shared they were unhappy with the mandate including father of two, Brandon Myers.

“To be honest. I didn’t want to have to come, but I felt like I had to. It’s my children and you know they mean more to me than anything. Them not being able to have 100% oxygen to intake all day bothers me,” he said.

The meeting began with a pandemic update from local health officials. All speakers encouraged the board to continue with the mask mandate.

Dr. Lee Smith with the Monongalia County Health Department shared the Delta Variant was more of a threat to children than other strains of the virus. So it was important to continue taking precautions.

20 people signed up to speak during the meeting from parents to students. Seventh grader, Zachary Fancher shared how masking affects his education.

“We are trying to understand concepts. But we cannot see the teachers facial expressions or hear proper pronunciations. It is also difficult to hear the students in the room who are asking questions,” Fancher said.

Protestors stayed outside the building throughout the meeting still holding up their signs.

